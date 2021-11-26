Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 890 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Friday as a new highly transmissible coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe, threatening months of progress at getting the pandemic under control.

Health officials in Europe and the U.K. moved quickly to propose suspending air travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile cases of the variant were found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 890 points after an hour of trading to 34,917. The S&P 500 index was down 1.9%, on pace for its worst day since late September. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.7%.

There have been other variants of the coronavirus before — the delta variant devastated much of the US throughout the summer — but early data on this variant appears to show it's more easily transmissible than other variants.