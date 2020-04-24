'Sure, it sounds unfair. But there's nothing illegal about it': How residents of Quad Cities trailer parks are getting pinched by real estate empires

Sperry is fed up with life in her neighborhood. She’s tired of the large potholes that have gone unfilled for months, of what she described as exorbitant fees for late rent payments and for not mowing her lawn, and of the park’s “poor management” that she said is unresponsive.

Rising costs are also a concern. Sperry said her water, lot, sewer and trash costs have gone up about 31% over the last nine years.

“It’s very huge,” she said. “We’re trying to get out. A house would be so much cheaper.”

Sperry has four kids. When costs go up, it means one of two things: “We’re late on other bills, or we have less food for that month,” she said.

She’s not sure where her money is going; she doesn’t believe it’s being reinvested in the community. “Nothing’s getting fixed or done. I don’t know why they increase costs. They do it every year.”

A spokesperson for Yes Communities did not answer a list of questions, saying, "We are focusing all of our efforts on dealing with the pandemic to ensure our residents are safe. This is taking precedence.”