TaxSlayer hopes certification plan leads to level playing field

With performers like Michael Buble, Franki Valli and the Four Seasons among a host of others slated for this spring and summer at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, executive director Scott Mullen thought he had the makings of — at the least — a very good spring and summer.
Then the coronavirus pandemic took hold and it’s turned Mullen’s world upside down.
Mullen was among a host of business leaders appearing at the Rust Belt in East Moline Monday to urge Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reopen business in the state fully as soon as possible.
For Mullen, he’s already lost the Quad City Steamwheelers indoor football season, Tool, Journey with the Pretenders and WWE professional wrestling to cancellations.
The Harlem Globetrotters have been postponed as has Matchbox 20.
Among those rescheduling are Buble, Valli and the Four Seasons, Kade Brown, Toby Mac Hits Deep and One Night of Queen.
“We are struggling right now,” Mullen said Monday. “We are foregoing millions of dollars of revenues because we don't know when we are going to be able to open up. I’ve got acts that are coming to us saying, ‘When can we play? If we can come in August at 50% capacity, can we book it.’
“And I can't assure them; nobody knows when we are going to be open. That's a big hurdle. It’s hard to have any hope going forward (not knowing) when we are going to get out of this. It’s very frustrating.”
Mullen said the economic impact of the venue is between $80-100 million to the Quad-Cities annually. The uncertainty is one of the reasons Mullen was among the business leaders at Monday's event.
Iowa and Illinois have taken different approaches to reopening. Last Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted the remaining restrictions, allowing all businesses to operate at capacity, with social distancing measures in place. In Illinois, a science-based five step reopening plan is in place. The Illinois Quad-Cities are in Phase 3, with partial reopening, including outside dining at restaurants, and hair salons, barbers, and tattoo shops reopened. Phase 4 could start by June 26, health officials say, but large venues, like the TaxSlayer Center, may not reopen until Phase 5, when there is a vaccine or widely available treatment for the virus. Nationwide, 18 states that have more fully reopened have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. In the last week, Iowa's cases are holding steady, while Illinois' are on the decline.
A possible way forward
Mullen said he is not sitting by, waiting for good news. He’s on the board of the International Association of Venue Managers. They are working with the GBAC, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council to create a certification process to help get arenas like the TaxSlayer Center back open safely.
“We are creating a certification for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, amphitheaters, that involves training, protocols to get buildings open safely,” Mullen said. “We just don’t want to open. We want to open and have people feel safe about coming back.
“That’s our priority right now. We will probably have that certification created and ready for buildings to start picking up by August.”
The certification will involve hitting benchmarks for things like staff training for COVID-19, achieving certain protocols and disinfecting.
“Then that just shows you have gone above and beyond to get that certification,” Mullen said.
Aarron Tennant who co-owns and manages the Rust Belt, a much smaller entertainment venue in East Moline, said the uncertainty and cancellations hurts his venue, too. Having Iowa open creates a challenge, they said.
“The Illinois side is challenged and we are not able to compete with the Iowa side because we are held back by rules that are unfair and possibly a little dated,” Tennant said.
“We haven’t been able to generate any revenue since March,” Tennant said. “We were on a really good roll here at the Rust Belt. We had a good year planned out and we were doing some good things for the community. And really bringing in an attractive venue to the Quad-Cities. Now we are not able to do anything. Worse than that we don’t know when we are able to do anything. We don’t know if we are going to be able to book a concert for August through December.
"Hell, it could be 2021," Tennant said. "We don’t know because we have this uncertainty right now. We are not given the opportunity to run our own business.”
Mullen knows the feeling.
“The buildings I compete against across Iowa, they are open for business,” Mullen said. “And all the calls I can't answer, they are taking the calls and they are booking stuff over there. The same people from here are going over there, so we are not saving anybody.”
Both men remain hopeful Illinois won’t wait for the Phase 5 reopening until there’s a vaccine or a cure, but will find a way to co-exist with the pandemic.
Mullen had a call with the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity later Monday where he hoped to tell officials how the Quad-Cities was doing in the battle with the pandemic.
He said he plans to be ready when he gets the go-ahead.
“When we do open, we are going to assure all our fans when they come here, that we are doing absolutely everything we can to keep them safe,” Mullen said. “Hopefully, that will be sooner than later.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.