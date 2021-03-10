The Latest: SC nursing homes can open indoor visitation

Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia acknowledged Wednesday the system is relying largely on Iowans being honest about their health conditions when scheduling a vaccine.

Iowa has given 969,877 doses of vaccine as of Wednesday afternoon and will have vaccinated 1 million by the end of this week. Reynolds said 27% of the population has had a shot as of Tuesday, which places Iowa 10th in the

———

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that after the state makes people 60 and older eligible for the COVID vaccine next Monday, it will soon drop the age to 55 and then probably open it up to the rest.

DeSantis said the process may go quicker than expected because of the increase in supply of vaccines the state is receiving per week.

He said that each 5-year age group adds nearly 2 million people to population eligible for the life-saving vaccine.

But he says he still wants to prioritize access to those 55 and older because they are more at risk than younger adults.

———

ATLANTA — Georgia will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Monday to everyone 55 and older, plus younger adults with serious health conditions.