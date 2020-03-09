'They're ready to get back to trading': Quad-City area farmers have received more than $121 million in aid during trade wars

There is a push for a weed sprayer that, with the use of cameras, can distinguish between a weed and a planted crop, and will spray only the weeds, said Dr. Matt Darr, Iowa State University's director of BioCentury Research Farm and a professor.

At a recent agriculture outlook seminar in Riverside, he said there is “legitimately an 80% opportunity for a reduction in chemical use."

For Verbeck, he can afford to add pieces one at a time, but not all at once. And he isn’t alone; Deere is investing more of its capital outlay into precision ag as well as in the parts and retro-fitting market.

The Moline-based manufacturer is making business moves to become the Apple of the ag industry, as evidenced by its purchase of Blue River Technologies in 2019. Farmers pay a yearly fee for the GPS device that hooks up to each vehicle; farmers also pay a yearly fee to access their data on Deere’s servers.

Verbeck sat in his cab deciding where best to mount new monitors while also ensuring he still has a good view while operating in the field.

“Sometimes it can be quite a challenge because (the machines have) to be able to communicate, and you can’t mix and match companies,” he said, similar to tech products made by Apple and Samsung.