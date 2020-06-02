Tournament at TBK Bank Sports Complex canceled after health department warning

"This letter shall serve as notice that the scheduled event is in violation of the above noted provisions of the Proclamations of Disaster Emergency."

While the letter served as "official notification," Edwards said, the health department lacked the authority to enforce it. State and local police are responsible for enforcing the provisions of the governor's proclamations, he said.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said his department did not have to get involved.

"A brief conversation was had by city administration with the folks at TBK and the event organizer, and they made the responsible decision not to hold the tournament, based on the letter and information they received from the health department," Kimball said.

Rivers said the last-minute cancellation at TBK Bank Sports Complex was not the only policy-related issue addressed by the health department.

"Throughout this event, we have received questions and complaints from businesses, organizations, and the public regarding what is allowable under the Governor’s various proclamations," Rivers said. "We provide guidance and education as appropriate and unresolved issues are forwarded to local law enforcement.

"COVID-19 has brought about many challenges. Decisions have been made by businesses, organizations, and the public to help protect our community from widespread illness. We are grateful for the community’s collective response to concerns regarding COVID-19."