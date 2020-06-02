Tournament at TBK Bank Sports Complex canceled after health department warning

Two days before a youth baseball tournament was to begin last weekend at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, the local health department started getting calls.
On Wednesday, May 27, the Scott County Health Department received its first of several complaints and questions about the planned Midwest Select Championships, said Ed Rivers, director of the health department.
Staffers reached out to representatives at the complex, advising them Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus-related proclamation barred such events until June 1.
"This was followed by issuance of an official notice to TBK Bank Sports Complex that holding the tournament on the proposed dates would violate the provisions of the Governor’s proclamation," Rivers said Tuesday. "After subsequent discussions involving TBK Bank Sports Complex, John Pieritz of JP Sports (Event Organizer), and the City of Bettendorf, JP Sports made the decision to cancel the event."
While the health department's notification was addressed to Dave Stow, president and CEO of TBK Bank Sports Complex, Stow said Tuesday that plans for the tournament were not his.
"In this case, the event organizer was JP Sports who is our primary baseball partner," Stow said. "They are responsible for scheduling, operating and making all decisions regarding the tournaments. We are simply the facility, but of course we work with our partners to create great atmospheres and experiences for the participants and families."
John Pieritz, the owner of JP Sports and the tournament promoter, did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
Stow said the governor's order was not entirely clear.
"Based on information received from various resources, it appeared baseball was going to be allowed last weekend," he said. "After the Governor’s announcement, there was further discussion on interpretation and clarification.
"During this discussion the tournament stayed active in case it was determined it was possible. Once it was concluded by all parties that the tournament wasn’t permitted, JP Sports canceled."
Those involved in the tournament sought clarification, Stow said, regarding the definition of "mass gatherings," which were being limited by the governor's order.
However, the health department's notification made clear the order applied to sporting events.
"The Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds dated March 17, 2020, Section Three (A), prohibited 'Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings of more than 10 people,'" the letter states. "That restriction remains in place until June 1, 2020, as provided in Section Six (A) of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued May 26, 2020.
"This letter shall serve as notice that the scheduled event is in violation of the above noted provisions of the Proclamations of Disaster Emergency."
While the letter served as "official notification," Edwards said, the health department lacked the authority to enforce it. State and local police are responsible for enforcing the provisions of the governor's proclamations, he said.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said his department did not have to get involved.
"A brief conversation was had by city administration with the folks at TBK and the event organizer, and they made the responsible decision not to hold the tournament, based on the letter and information they received from the health department," Kimball said.
Rivers said the last-minute cancellation at TBK Bank Sports Complex was not the only policy-related issue addressed by the health department.
"Throughout this event, we have received questions and complaints from businesses, organizations, and the public regarding what is allowable under the Governor’s various proclamations," Rivers said. "We provide guidance and education as appropriate and unresolved issues are forwarded to local law enforcement.
"COVID-19 has brought about many challenges. Decisions have been made by businesses, organizations, and the public to help protect our community from widespread illness. We are grateful for the community’s collective response to concerns regarding COVID-19."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.