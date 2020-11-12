Trends: COVID-19 canceled your party? This DeWitt business will deliver 'yard cards' instead

Heather Perez had to confront the same challenges faced by many parents in April.

The COVID-19 pandemic did more than create a run on toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Schools were closed. Kids were sent home. Sports and activities were shelved. Graduation ceremonies were canceled.

"It was graduation and my daughter Carmen's 18th birthday," Perez said. "I had to find something special for her. Graduation was already canceled. I just wanted to find something, one thing, to be really special and just for her.

Perez found yard cards. And the 48-year-old single mom found a second job.

Perez explained how and why she founded the business Sign Me Up!

"Yard cards are letters and other images stuck in the ground to spell out messages like 'Happy Birthday' or 'Happy Anniversary.' You can use other cutouts — of balloons, for example — to make personalized messages," she said. "I went on the internet and bought what I wanted to use for Heather. And it was so much fun putting it all together, keeping it a secret, and then seeing her face when she saw the message."

As Perez started to take down her daughter's yard cards, she had an idea.