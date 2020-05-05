Tyson: COVID-19 putting pressure on pork supply chain

Pork production is falling as Tyson Foods grapples with COVID-19, and its impact on its workforce.
Samuel Dean Banks, president and director of Tyson, said there has been strong demand and ample supply of hogs for pork products.
“But reduced industry processing capacity of nearly 50% due to COVID-19 has pressured the supply chain and dramatically reduced overall profitability,” he said on the Monday earnings call.
“As pork plants across the country have continued to shut down, hog producers are met with much lower processor demand for their market-ready hogs. We recognize how this impacts our producer community and are anxious to safely resume operations at our facilities to provide them with an outlet for their hogs.”
Tyson Foods gave a business update this week when it released its quarterly financial reports days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stay open in an effort to bolster the meat food supply chain.
Tyson operates several facilities across the country, including Waterloo (pork and prepared foods), Council Bluffs (case-ready beef and pork, prepared foods), Columbus Junction (pork), Dakota City, Neb., (beef) and Joslin, Ill., (beef).
Waterloo, Columbus Junction, Perry, Iowa, and Joslin, Ill., all have already experienced a temporary closure and have reopened. Dakota City, Neb., is the most recent of the regional plants to temporary close for cleaning after an outbreak of COVID-19 there.
Tyson has temporarily ceased operations at some of its regional facilities for deep cleaning as the number of positive cases of the new coronavirus have increased at meat-packing and processing facilities across the country.
As of May 5, nearly 1,400 workers at three Tyson Foods pork processing plants in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus, Iowa state officials said. According to the Rock Island County, Ill., Department of Health, an additional 97 Joslin employees have tested positive. Rock Island Health officials have noted that may not be a complete count for the facility.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Columbus Junction has had 221 cases, or 26% of its workforce; Waterloo 444, or 17% of its workforce; and Perry 730, or 58% of its workforce.
Tyson officials said Monday that the company recorded second quarter sales of $10.9 billion, a record and increase of 4% over last year, and recorded an operating income of $501 million.
Banks, Tyson’s president, also said Tyson has given $120 million in bonuses to workers and have had zero layoffs or furloughs. While not giving a specific dollar figure, he also said Tyson has invested heavily in protective equipment for workers as well as investing in thermal scanners to check the temperatures of workers as they arrive at plants.
Sales have increased 15% to 40%, depending on the category, even as panic buying has fallen from “extreme levels,” Banks said.
Retail sales traditionally account for 45% of Tyson’s sales, but have boosted to about two-thirds of all sales. Food service normally accounts for 40%.
Tyson officials, talking about beef, said cattle producers have been met with much lower processing demand for their fed cattle, which impacts Tyson’s producer community.
Addressing livestock suppliers, Noel White, Tyson’s CEO and director, said there has been a backlog of hogs and cattle, which will continue if plant closures continue at their current pace.
The next 90 days will impact the long-term outlook on pork supply, if sows, or mothers, are euthanized in addition to weened or baby pigs. White said cattle are still in the pasture and feeding with their weight “increasing, but it’s not at the critical point that pork is at this point.”
