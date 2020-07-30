Tyson to launch expanded COVID-19 testing of workers, add 200 health care jobs

Workers with no symptoms may be selected for testing based on an algorithm-based selection process that considers various scientific data. The number tested each week will be dynamic and adjusted based on factors, such as the number of positive cases involving plant workers and the community.

Other information also will factor into the weekly testing process, said Dr. Daniel Castillo, chief medical officer for Matrix Medical, a private clinic services company Tyson retained this year to conduct on-site screenings.

"There are some people, because of their nature of the work, who might interact more with others. So that data would trigger that algorithm to identify those folks to be tested perhaps more often," Castillo said.

"It's continuously learning and updating based on up-to-date data, who needs to be tested, how often and what's the baseline testing rate."

Castillo praised Tyson for its forward-thinking approach to mitigating the risk of the virus.

"I do believe that this is something other organizations will look to adapt," he said. "I expect that we'll be hearing a lot more of these type of approaches from other companies."