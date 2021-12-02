UK court backs Meghan in dispute over privacy with publisher

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday won the latest stage in her long-running privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper publisher over its publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in February that the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline website unlawfully breached the former Meghan Markle's privacy by reproducing the handwritten letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Associated Newspapers challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal, which held a hearing last month. Dismissing that appeal, senior judge Geoffrey Vos told the court Thursday that “the Duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the contents of the letter. Those contents were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest."

In a statement, Meghan, 40, condemned the publisher for treating the lawsuit as “a game with no rules" and said the ruling was “a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

“What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create," she said.