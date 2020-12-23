Unemployment claims rise in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa filed between Dec. 13-19 was 7,645, an increase of 1,119 over last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 7,013 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 632 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 38,318, an increase of 200 from the previous week. November through February are typically the months Iowa Workforce Development sees the most unemployment claims, driven by increased claims in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing due to seasonal layoffs.

For the week ending Dec. 19, almost 68.9% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is an increase from 58.3% the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 6,526 (a decrease of 423) and continuing claims to 38,118 (a decrease of 630 for a total decrease of 1,053 overall).

Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and, as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.