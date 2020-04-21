UnityPoint Health to reduce staff hours, implement limited furloughs and cut executive pay

UnityPoint Health will begin temporary reductions in hours for certain team members, implement limited furloughs and reduce salaries for executives, according to a news release from the health system.
UnityPoint Health has hospitals in Rock Island, Moline, Bettendorf and Muscatine.
UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines as a result of the global pandemic, the news release stated.
The health system has already paused elective services, deferred or delayed all capital projects and reduced unnecessary spending.
"The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer," said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer.
"While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it's critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the health care needs of our communities into the future."
UnityPoint Health determined additional measures were needed to focus resources and optimize the response to COVID-19.
Effective April 26, it is implementing the following changes:
• Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders;
• Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures; and
• 15% average reduction in executive pay.
UnityPoint Health is providing resources to affected team members including continuation of benefits and financial assistance resources where applicable.
"Our people have been and will continue to be our focus," Vermeer said. “We recognize the impact this has on them and their families and will do all we can to support them through this and come out stronger as a team and a health care provider."
Quad-City Times
