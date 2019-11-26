Crews with Rock River Electric work on installing electrical conduit at Nature's Treatment of Illinois located at 973 Tech Drive in Milan, Illinois Thursday, November 21, 2019. The company is busy getting ready for recreational marijuana sales to kick off on January 1, 2020.
Nature's Treatment of Illinois is presently a medical marijuana dispensary in Milan, Illinois but is expanding in hopes of being licensed for recreational marijuana sales to kick off on January 1, 2020.
Expanded parking at Nature's Treatment of Illinois is presently a medical marijuana dispensary in Milan, Illinois but is expanding in hopes of being licensed for recreational marijuana sales to kick off on January 1, 2020.
Nature's Treatment of Illinois manager Shannon Ballegeer, right talks with reporter Robert Connelly about the expansion of the facility located at 973 Tech Drive in Milan, Illinois Thursday, November 21, 2019. The company is busy getting ready for recreational marijuana sales to kick off on January 1, 2020.
Standing behind what will become a sales counter Nature's Treatment of Illinois manager Shannon Ballegeer talks about the expansion of the facility located at 973 Tech Drive in Milan, Illinois Thursday, November 21, 2019. The company is busy getting ready for recreational marijuana sales to kick off on January 1, 2020.
Standing in the doorway of the secure delivery area Thursday, Nature's Treatment of Illinois manager Shannon Ballegeer talks about the expansion of the facility located at 973 Tech Drive in Milan. The company is busy getting ready for recreational marijuana sales to kick off on Jan. 1, 2020.
Standing behind what will become a sales counter Nature's Treatment of Illinois manager Shannon Ballegeer talks about the expansion of the facility located at 973 Tech Drive in Milan on Thursday. The company is busy getting ready for recreational marijuana sales to kick off on January 1, 2020.
Nature's Treatment of Illinois is presently a medical marijuana dispensary in Milan.
Nature's Treatment of Illinois planned recreational marijuana sales area at the facility located at 973 Tech Drive in Milan, Illinois Thursday, November 21, 2019
The secure delivery area at Nature's Treatment of Illinois facility located at 973 Tech Drive in Milan, Illinois Thursday, November 21, 2019.
The entry area into Nature's Treatment of Illinois recreational marijuana sales area at the facility located at 973 Tech Drive in Milan, Illinois Thursday, November 21, 2019
The sales area of Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan is under construction Thursday.
Nature's Treatment of Illinois received its state license to sell recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 1.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced seven new licenses in a news release late Tuesday morning and NTI, 973 Tech Drive, Milan, was on the list.
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old can legally possess up to 30 grams, about an ounce of cannabis flower, up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate, and up to 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product.
In an interview with the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus last week, Shannon Ballegeer, NTI's manager, said she expected the medical dispensary to get its state license for adult-use sales in the coming weeks.
"There's so many dispensaries that are getting approved all at the same time so we got approved for our existing facility," she said Tuesday afternoon.
NTI plans to open at 6 a.m. Jan. 1— the state prohibits a midnight opening. There will be heated tents for those waiting outside, with at least one food truck, outside seating and portable bathrooms.
“We know it’s going to be cold and a long wait so we’re going to do what we can to help people while they wait,” Ballegeer said last week.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Ballegeer has hired eight additional employees in anticipation of the opening.
NTI already operates a medical marijuana dispensary. That facility and recreational facility will look similar, though the medical dispensary is beige and the recreational one will be silver. Both sides will maintain separate entrances and exits and with parking on both sides of the building at 973 Tech Drive, Milan.
Inside, things will be different — the recreational site is sort of like a deli counter. There is no bulletproof glass, like on the medical side.
Meanwhile, NTI is continuing to make progress on its second location in Galesburg, about 45 minutes down U.S. Highway 150 and Interstate 74 from the Milan location.
Ballegeer said Tuesday afternoon she also expects a state license for that operation before Jan. 1. NTI has a sign at the corner of North Henderson and West Main streets in Galesburg with an expected opening of Jan. 1.
"I’m hoping within the next week or two everything will be done" for the Galesburg location, she said.
