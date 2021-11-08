US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

Erin Tridle holds a video chat with her boyfriend Jordan Commarrieu living in Paris from their favorite French restaurant "Petit Trois" in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Travel restrictions that have separated couples and relatives living in different countries are about to end. New rules go into effect Monday, Nov. 8 that allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
A passenger looks at a departures board at London Heathrow Airport's T3 as the US reopens its borders to UK visitors in a significant boost to the travel sector, in London, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Natalia Abrahao is lifted up by her fiancé Mark Ogertsehnig as they greet one another at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Pandemic travel restrictions have made their recent meetings difficult and infrequent. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
United States customs officers speak with a man at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic.
Jolly Dave, right, makes a phone call after arriving from India and being reunited with her boyfriend, Nirmit Shelat, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The couple has not been able to see one another for nine months due to pandemic travel restrictions. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
Travelers for the United States show their documents at the check-in desk at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Monday, Nov.8, 2021. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
FILE - Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Oct. 27, 2020. More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions.
Performers entertain passengers at London Heathrow Airport's T3 as the US reopens its borders to UK visitors in a significant boost to the travel sector, in London, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Gaye Camara wheels her bags through Terminal 2E of Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport to catch a New York flight Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, to be re-united with her husband Mamadou. The couple from Senegal haven't seen each other since Jan. 2020, before the United States closed its borders to foreign visitors. She lives in France. He lives in New York. More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status..
Passengers queue at London Heathrow Airport's T3 as the US reopens its borders to UK visitors in a significant boost to the travel sector, in London, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Gaye Camara prepares to label her bags at Terminal 2E of Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport to catch a New York flight Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, to be re-united with her husband Mamadou. The couple from Senegal haven't seen each other since Jan. 2020, before the United States closed its borders to foreign visitors. She lives in France. He lives in New York. More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status..
Performers entertain passengers at London Heathrow Airport's T3 as the US reopens its borders to UK visitors in a significant boost to the travel sector, in London, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
A woman walks through the boarding area at Frankfurt airport with a USA flag for a Lufthansa flight to New Yor, Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. As of November 8, flights with vaccinated EU citizens to the USA will be allowed again.
A flight to Chicago O'Hare in the USA is displayed on a board at Frankfurt airport under which passengers with suitcases walk along in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. From 8 November, flights with vaccinated EU citizens to the USA will be allowed again.
Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the border with El Paso, Texas, top, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Til Wagenaar greets her son, Joost Wagenaar, after she flew from the Netherlands at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Til has not been to see her son in two years, and this trip will be the first time she can meet her 1-year-old grandchild. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS3, front, and British Airways flight BA001 perform a synchronised departure on parallel runways at London Heathrow Airport, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 heading for New York JFK to celebrate the reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor, more than 600 days since the US travel ban was introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cars wait to cross into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic.
MaKensi Kastl waits with flowers and sign for her boyfriend, who is arriving from France, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The couple has not seen one another in person for over a year due to pandemic travel restrictions. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
Passengers board a United Airlines flight for Newark, NJ, at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, near Rome, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
People look a United Airlines flight leaving for Newark, NJ, at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, near Rome, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
Travelers for the United States arrive at Air France desk at the Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Monday, Nov.8, 2021. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
An electronic board displays destinations in the U.S at the Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Monday, Nov.8, 2021. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
Cars line up at a checkpoint after crossing the Peace Bridge into the United States from Canada in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Cars line up at a checkpoint after crossing the Peace Bridge from Canada to the United States on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.
A passenger for United States wheels his luggage in the waiting zone before boarding a flight in the Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
Passengers wait to board on a United Airlines flight, seen in background, for Newark, NJ, at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, near Rome, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
People applaud and take pictures as MaKensi Kastl greets her boyfriend, Thierry Coudassot, after he arrived from France at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The couple has not seen one another in person for over a year due to pandemic travel restrictions. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
Dual U.S.-Canadian citizen Traysi Spring, right, and her American husband Tom Bakken, hold a homemade sign to welcome people heading into the U.S. from Canada Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. The U.S. reopened its land borders to nonessential travel Monday after almost 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions. Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential. New rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason.
Washington State Park workers Brian Martin, left, and Zach Haesche stand under the Peace Arch as they position lines used to help put up new American and Canadian flags atop the structure during scheduled maintenance in Peace Arch Historical State Park Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. The U.S. reopened its land borders to nonessential travel Monday after almost 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions. Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential. New rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason.
A United States customs official speaks with people waiting to cross at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic.
People cross through the Paso del Norte International bridge Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in El Paso. The U.S.-Mexico border reopened to vaccinated individuals after almost two years of restrictions.
A man from Mexico shows his vaccination certificate to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officer at the Paso del Norte international bridge to cross from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sign reads in Italian "Let's return to fly to the United States" as passengers stand at the boarding gate for a United Airlines flight for Newark, NJ, at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci airport, near Rome, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
A family arriving on a Virgin Atlantic flight from Manchester, England to Orlando International Airport heads to baggage claim, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The nonstop flight was the first for international passengers to Orlando after more than 19 months without traditional transatlantic airline service. Gold paper crowns were distributed to the arriving passengers as a welcome gesture from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age.
The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
Octavio Alvarez and his 14-year-old daughter zipped through a pedestrian crossing in San Diego in less than 15 minutes on their way to visit his mother-in-law in California.
“It’s a big feeling,” said Alvarez, 43, who lives in Ensenada, Mexico, a two-hour drive from San Diego. Prior to the pandemic, his family would visit California twice a month. The emotional cost of the border restrictions were “very high,” he added.
American citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but the travel bans grounded tourists, thwarted business travelers and often keep families far apart. Travelers must have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
“I think a lot of people have been waiting for this day,” said Eileen Bigelow, area port director for Vermont for Customs and Border Protection. “They look at it as a light at the end of the tunnel for some return of normalcy.”