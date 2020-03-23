Virtual doctor visits won't stop coronavirus, but they'll help the walking worried survive it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baylor urges people to call if they're worried - and to prevent overcrowding at hospitals, especially as the outbreak intensifies. To get a link to the app, text "Better" to 88408.

Last week, Winter sent a patient to the emergency department for an escalating neurological condition, and he said the department was pretty jammed.

"We have to get the word out," Winter said. "There are other illnesses besides COVID and these folks need attention also."

Teladoc Health, the country's largest telemed provider, reported 100,000 virtual visits in a recent one-week period. That was an increase of 50%, and over half of this month's callers were first-time visitors. The growth trend has continued, Dr. Jason Tibbels, chief quality officer, said on Friday.

In response, Teladoc has brought on hundreds of physicians in the past 10 days and built up its support teams. That includes adding more nurses to follow up with patients and coordinate with local public health officials. In addition to the swell from coronavirus, there's been a big increase in patients who don't have respiratory illness or other COVID-19 symptoms.

"The normal things have not gone away, and a lot of people don't want to go to the doctor in person," Tibbels said.