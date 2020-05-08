Voting underway for Arconic eaglets; two pairs of names have local ties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People can now vote online to pick the names for the latest Arconic eaglets.

Arconic officials began the voting Friday morning, which will run through Thursday, May 14, on https://www.arconic.com/eaglecam with five pairs of names, including two with local ties.

One suggested pair was Analiese and Terry, in honor of Riverdale firefighter Analiese Chapman and Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle who both died this year.

Another suggestion is Genesis and Trinity, for the respective Quad-City hospital networks, as a way to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three other sets of names that could be voted on are: Majesty and Valor; Lewis and Clark; and Journey and Cosmo.