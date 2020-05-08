Voting underway for Arconic eaglets; two pairs of names have local ties
0 comments
topical alert top story

Voting underway for Arconic eaglets; two pairs of names have local ties

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

People can now vote online to pick the names for the latest Arconic eaglets.

Arconic officials began the voting Friday morning, which will run through Thursday, May 14, on https://www.arconic.com/eaglecam with five pairs of names, including two with local ties.

One suggested pair was Analiese and Terry, in honor of Riverdale firefighter Analiese Chapman and Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle who both died this year.

Another suggestion is Genesis and Trinity, for the respective Quad-City hospital networks, as a way to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three other sets of names that could be voted on are: Majesty and Valor; Lewis and Clark; and Journey and Cosmo.

A pair of bald eagles built a seven-foot nest in a tree on the Riverdale campus of Arconic Davenport Works in 2009. The following year they fledged their first pair of eaglets, who left before the Arconic Eaglecam was installed and were not named.

The eagles were subsequently named Liberty and Justice and have fledged the following eaglets since: Freedom, Spirit, Faith, Hope, Honor, Glory, Rudy, Star, Sky, Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Windy and Storm.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News