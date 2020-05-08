Voting underway for Arconic eaglets; two pairs of names have local ties

People can now vote online to pick the names for the latest Arconic eaglets.
Arconic officials began the voting Friday morning, which will run through Thursday, May 14, on https://www.arconic.com/eaglecam with five pairs of names, including two with local ties.
One suggested pair was Analiese and Terry, in honor of Riverdale firefighter Analiese Chapman and Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle who both died this year.
Another suggestion is Genesis and Trinity, for the respective Quad-City hospital networks, as a way to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three other sets of names that could be voted on are: Majesty and Valor; Lewis and Clark; and Journey and Cosmo.
A pair of bald eagles built a seven-foot nest in a tree on the Riverdale campus of Arconic Davenport Works in 2009. The following year they fledged their first pair of eaglets, who left before the Arconic Eaglecam was installed and were not named.
The eagles were subsequently named Liberty and Justice and have fledged the following eaglets since: Freedom, Spirit, Faith, Hope, Honor, Glory, Rudy, Star, Sky, Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Windy and Storm.
sleepy heads
naps over
yumm.jpg
stare down.jpg
nest a little crowded.jpg
growing.jpg
getting big.jpg
feed me.jpg
brother & sister.jpg
chow time.jpg
family.jpg
feeding.jpg
food.jpg
lookin at me.jpg
mom.jpg
waiting.jpg
youngest birthday.jpg
Second eaglet hatches from Arconic eagle nest in April 2020
Arconic eaglet hatching April 2020
eagle1.png
eagle2.jpg
eagles3.jpg
eagles4.jpg
Arconic eagle lays first egg of the season
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.