Walmart continues to tinker with 24-hour operations; both Davenport stores now closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The nationwide retail change has quickly established itself here in the Quad-Cities, as Hy-Vee locations in both Illinois and Iowa have shifted toward closing in the overnight hours. Up until this week, it wasn’t clear how these store hour changes may impact local workers.

For Hy-Vee employees, a step toward clarity happened Tuesday. According to a news release sent out that day, store management career paths are being altered. Store directors are being turned into district store directors, who oversee several stores and mentor store managers.

Some store directors will become store managers, who will have oversight of day-to-day operations at his or her store.

The news release said that “the majority of our stocking will be done during times when customers are not shopping,” so when the stores are closed between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. daily.