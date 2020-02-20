Walmart continues to tinker with 24-hour operations; both Davenport stores now closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

It appears more local Walmart stores have joined the ranks of no longer operating 24 hours a day.
The Davenport location at 5811 Elmore Ave. has joined its counterpart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, in closing at midnight, reopening six hours later, in a move earlier this month.
To shop during the overnight hours, patrons can still make the trek to Moline, 3930 44th Avenue Drive, or Silvis, 1601 18th St., as those locations remain 24-hour operations.
According to Walmart’s store locator on its website, locations in Muscatine and Clinton remain open 24 hours a day, while locations in Aledo and Geneseo close at midnight and reopen six hours later.
Earlier this week, Walmart released its fourth-quarter earnings, which included a 35% increase in the quarter for e-commerce sales and 37% growth overall for the entire year. Area shoppers may have noticed the growing option of pick-up orders — when someone orders online and has items waiting inside or even brought out to their car for them.
“We’re continually looking at how we can best serve our customers. Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our stores, we adjusted hours and reallocated resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping hours,” a Walmart spokesperson said recently.
The nationwide retail change has quickly established itself here in the Quad-Cities, as Hy-Vee locations in both Illinois and Iowa have shifted toward closing in the overnight hours. Up until this week, it wasn’t clear how these store hour changes may impact local workers.
For Hy-Vee employees, a step toward clarity happened Tuesday. According to a news release sent out that day, store management career paths are being altered. Store directors are being turned into district store directors, who oversee several stores and mentor store managers.
Some store directors will become store managers, who will have oversight of day-to-day operations at his or her store.
The news release said that “the majority of our stocking will be done during times when customers are not shopping,” so when the stores are closed between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. daily.
“This also allows us to reevaluate how we operate our stores so that we can become more efficient. Because of this, store directors will be making staffing changes over the upcoming weeks — which could include promotions, reallocations or reductions — to reflect the needs of their individual store.”
Thirty of Hy-Vee’s in-store dietitians are joining the corporate team while store directors will be allowed “to implement their dietetic programs locally,” Hy-Vee said in a statement.