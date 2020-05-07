Watch now: 'You know a break in the chain is coming': Quad-City meat markets experience sales upturn during pandemic, but future uncertain

On this day, Bruce talks of a tireless Meatheads staff, as many as 50 over two locations and a meat truck during peak summer days, and its will to make things work in a strange new normal.

"We just finished a team meeting,'' Bruce said, lamenting the fact his shop's freezers are not as stocked as he would like them to be, a sign of coronavirus-related supply shortages. He, Lisa and the rest of the Meatheads staff wear face coverings and honor social distancing.

"We wanted to make sure everyone knows how much they mean to us and the great work they are doing through all of this,'' Bruce added. " Attitude goes a long way and our staff has been great through all of this.''

Meatheads is not alone. Other local meat markets have seen a healthy uptick in business since the coronavirus took hold six-plus weeks ago.

"Our store hours are 9 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.), but since the virus, we have been getting here at 7 (a.m.) and going to 7 (p.m.),'' said Dan Haskins, co-owner of East Moline's Cattleman's Meat Market.