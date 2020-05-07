Watch now: 'You know a break in the chain is coming': Quad-City meat markets experience sales upturn during pandemic, but future uncertain

Outside the new store that rests at the corner of the old warehouse, the wind howls and the rain falls.
Inside, busy hands are everywhere. Milan's Meatheads Meat Market is bustling. Meat trays — save for ground beef — are filled and encased in glass. In the prep room, one of the shop's many featured bratwurst — 100 flavors in all, 56 always in stock — is brought to what you can assume will be a tasty life.
Business for the longtime meat market (opened in 2004) has been trending upward in the last month. The coronavirus has people avoiding chain grocery outlets and large crowds, relying on local meat markets for their meat, poultry and pork needs. And with meat processing plants in the Midwest closing temporarily because of COVID-19 outbreaks among their employees, some large retail outlets are starting to limit meat purchases.
Meatheads owners Bruce and Lisa Schafman are kind and caring types, dedicated to those who work alongside them. They are standing near the front door of their Milan operation, located in a corner of what used to be the Eagle Foods administrative offices. The Schafmans also own and operate a second Meatheads Meat Market in Bettendorf and feature a meat truck at the Davenport Farmer's Market.
The two are optimistic sorts, hoping business continues its steady climb, but there are no guarantees, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Processing plant shutdowns have tossed things upside down for them, too.
On this day, Bruce talks of a tireless Meatheads staff, as many as 50 over two locations and a meat truck during peak summer days, and its will to make things work in a strange new normal.
"We just finished a team meeting,'' Bruce said, lamenting the fact his shop's freezers are not as stocked as he would like them to be, a sign of coronavirus-related supply shortages. He, Lisa and the rest of the Meatheads staff wear face coverings and honor social distancing.
"We wanted to make sure everyone knows how much they mean to us and the great work they are doing through all of this,'' Bruce added. " Attitude goes a long way and our staff has been great through all of this.''
Meatheads is not alone. Other local meat markets have seen a healthy uptick in business since the coronavirus took hold six-plus weeks ago.
"Our store hours are 9 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.), but since the virus, we have been getting here at 7 (a.m.) and going to 7 (p.m.),'' said Dan Haskins, co-owner of East Moline's Cattleman's Meat Market.
"It's been crazy, busy six days a week from open 'til close,'' added Haskins, who has three-plus decades in the business. "First, you want everyone to be safe. We wear masks and ask customers to do the same, but this is a good business run. That said, it takes only one break in the chain to throw things off. When the processing plants closed — and you don't want anyone sick over this — but that told us the break in the chain is going to come even with them back and running. It's happening, we are seeing a spike in what we pay and that leads to what the customer must pay.''
If 10 people were polled locally as to why local meat shops have seen an increase in business amid a pandemic, chances are you will get 10 different answers.
Some worry about large groups gathered at chain grocery outlets and the spread of the virus. Some lament product availability, that local meat markets have a wider variety and a better quality of meat than grocery stores.
Some say specialty stores can limit customers and social distance easier than large chain stores with patrons milling about. Bulk is also a reason. Meat bundles are huge these days.
"We have heard all the reasons people are stopping in,'' Haskins said. "We have sold tons of bundles of meat. The task is making sure we have enough to fill those bundles. People want to stock up so they don't have to go back to the grocery store. We had one fella buy six bundles and I asked him if he had a big family and he said the bundles were just for him and his wife. He was making sure he got his.''
Haskins says product availability has become an issue.
On May 6, Hy-Vee began limiting what — and how much meat — customers can purchase. Each customer is limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.
Truth be told, supply — on the ground beef side — had already hit a snag.
"Look at our meat case,'' Bruce Schafman said. "You will not see us put out any ground beef. It cost too much and we cannot do that to our customers. It's too expensive right now.''
Wednesday, at the Bettendorf Fareway, ground beef was selling at $5.99 per pound.
Despite a slow spot with pork recently, Meatheads has remained on solid footing.
"We were affected on the pork side, but made it through,'' said Lisa Schafman. "Last year it was the flood with our meat truck at the Farmer's Market and now this. We just want people to know we are here to help and appreciate them.''
Haskins echoed those sentiments.
"People just want to make sure they can take care of their families and we are here for that,'' Haskins said. "It's not perfect, we have a freezer that's going to cost $7,500 to fix so we can keep going. When the meat and pork processing plants are going, we have what we need. When there is a break in the chain, the prices go up — we hate passing it along — and we have to deal with what we can get. Right now, it's great. We are buying now and we are able to keep everything we need, but you know a break in the chain is coming.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
