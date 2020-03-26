"We're never down." Peking restaurant promises to keep serving homemade, fresh food

“Everything is a question, but we’ll try so hard to keep open,” she said, “Until the government says we have to completely close down, we’ll stay in business serving hot and fresh food to the customers.”

This is Chiang’s and her staff’s main goal – to keep serving “homemade, healthy and fresh” food to her community, adding that she doesn't want to see people being forced to only eat frozen food at home.

So far, she says her delivery company hasn’t had any issues getting their ingredients to them, thanks to how long they have worked with that company. As for Peking itself, their chefs are still following the strategy of ‘order one, cook one’. “Just come, and we’ll cook fresh.”

This strategy seems to be working so far, as while sales are down, she still says they’re doing good business and that Peking is still feeling plenty of support from their loyal customers during a time where other Chinese businesses around the nation may not be so lucky.

“We’re never down,” Chiang said, “This is a different situation, not just for me but for everybody, but we’re never down.” Along with wanting to continue providing good homemade food, she adds that she hopes Muscatine’s COVID case numbers are able to stay low, and that no one passes away from the disease.