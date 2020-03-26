"We're never down." Peking restaurant promises to keep serving homemade, fresh food

MUSCATINE - Walking into Peking, there may be many different things that catch a customer’s eye – from the beautiful red and gold colors to its stunning Chinese décor.
But as of lately, the first thing people may notice when they walk into Peking, are the sheets of protective plastic hanging above the pick-up counter.
“It protects me, and protects the customer,” said Peking owner Shun Yu Chiang, a second generation Chinese immigrant.
Along with this, she has taken to wearing gloves each time she hands out a to-go order, and has stocked up on plenty of hand sanitizer as well. All of this is being done for the sake of keeping customers safe while also being able to continue serving them.
For nearly 44 years, Peking has been part of the Muscatine community, providing both a dining in experience as well as a carry-out option. “Everyone knows us already as a local business. I don’t even put ads out because everybody knows us,” Chiang said, “and we’ve always done carryout.”
While it’s just business as usual in that aspect, her dining room has been sitting empty since last Tuesday. Like many local restaurants, Chiang has been forced to temporarily close her dining in options in order to try and help slow the spread of COVID-19. She says that while this change has caused her to lose some business already, she is trying to stay open for as long as she is able to.
“Everything is a question, but we’ll try so hard to keep open,” she said, “Until the government says we have to completely close down, we’ll stay in business serving hot and fresh food to the customers.”
This is Chiang’s and her staff’s main goal – to keep serving “homemade, healthy and fresh” food to her community, adding that she doesn't want to see people being forced to only eat frozen food at home.
So far, she says her delivery company hasn’t had any issues getting their ingredients to them, thanks to how long they have worked with that company. As for Peking itself, their chefs are still following the strategy of ‘order one, cook one’. “Just come, and we’ll cook fresh.”
This strategy seems to be working so far, as while sales are down, she still says they’re doing good business and that Peking is still feeling plenty of support from their loyal customers during a time where other Chinese businesses around the nation may not be so lucky.
“We’re never down,” Chiang said, “This is a different situation, not just for me but for everybody, but we’re never down.” Along with wanting to continue providing good homemade food, she adds that she hopes Muscatine’s COVID case numbers are able to stay low, and that no one passes away from the disease.
“If you think about how one family business can stay open for 40-some years, that’s an amazing community to be in already,” she said, “They’ve helped us for many years.”
As such, she wants to do continue doing her part of both feeding and protecting her customers. “Go Muscatine!” she added, cheering her city on as it moves towards the end of the second week of the restaurant and bar lockdown.
