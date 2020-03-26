Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa, Illinois as coronavirus idles workers

Dave Swenson, an economist and professor at Iowa State University, called Thursday’s numbers “unprecedented” for a one-week spike.

He said the average Iowa monthly unemployment during the Great Recession, so 2007 to 2009, increased to 47,000, and Iowa just saw nearly 42,000 claims filed last week alone.

“So just a weekly unemployment that we just had with new claims was not that far off from the total unemployment that we realized during the Great Recession. So that’s a heck of a number,” he said.

Looking forward, Swenson declined to give specific number predictions. He said recessions normally happens with unemployment growing, not spiking like what is currently happening and what it likely will do again next week.

But the reduction could have less long-term impact depending on the recovery.

“I’m sorry, but we don’t know. We’re so early in this, we don’t know. And people who I believe act like they know don’t know; I think they’re just offering up some good guesses,” he said.

Swenson said the federal stimulus package, with a $1,200 check for each person and an expansion of unemployment benefits, are needed steps.