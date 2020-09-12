 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitey's Ice Cream to close NorthPark Mall location
0 comments
topical alert top story

Whitey's Ice Cream to close NorthPark Mall location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Whitey's Ice Cream

Whitey’s Ice Cream is permanently closing its NorthPark Mall location.

 CONTRIBUTED

Whitey's Ice Cream will permanently close its NorthPark Mall location.

The company announced the news in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The location has been closed since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its lease was expiring soon. It will not reopen, the post said. Whitey's has been at NorthPark Mall for 33 years.

"We are very sad to be closing this store, but we know it is the right time," it said in the post. "We want to thank each and every customer for their business at this location over the past 33 years. Additionally, we want to thank all of our extraordinary employees who helped build this location into a fantastic store."

The other eight Whitey's locations will remain open.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Workforce claims decrease
Business

Iowa Workforce claims decrease

  • Updated

DES MOINES — The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Sept. 5, was 5,689. There were 5,077 initial c…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News