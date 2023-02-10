Overall food inflation is up 11.8%, but multiple fan favorites are seeing a decline in price.

The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off Sunday. But for those attending the party for the snacks, check out how much your favorites will, or won't, cost you this year.

Wings: The quarterback of the snack section, wings were coming in at a cost of $3.38 per pound a year ago, according to the USDA. On Jan. 6, the average was $2.65 per pound - down about 22% from the year before, according to Wells Fargo. The National Chicken Council is projecting Americans will eat a whopping 1.45 billion wings — 84 million more than the year before.

"The two main reasons are more favorable prices and more people getting back to normal and gathering for the big game, whether at home or at a bar/restaurant," said spokesperson Tom Super. "While Americans are seeing inflation impact almost every part of their lives, both wholesale and retail wing prices are down double digits from a year ago, according to USDA, and consumers are seeing a lot more features and promotions."

Hamburgers: Where's the beef? It's down in price. Since last December, sirloin steaks have dropped by almost $1 per pound, Wells Fargo reported. Hamburgers are slightly up, but the bacon to go on top is cheaper than this time last year.

Avocados: In 2022, the price for the main ingredient in guacamole soared, costing as much as $72 per pack in June, according to the Haas Avocado Board. This year, prices are down about 20%, according to Wells Fargo.

"At last year’s Super Bowl, avocados saw a last-minute setback with a Mexican supply kerfuffle blocking them at the border," said Wells Fargo economist Michael Swanson. "This year a strong crop due to increased plantings and excellent management has improved their supply."

In February 2022, the average avocado cost $1.50. Now, the average sits right at $1.20.

Chips: What's a dip without a chip? Demand for tortilla and potato chips climbed last year, despite a steep increase. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, chips were averaging $5.23 per 16 ounce bag in January 2022. By the end of the year, the price rose to $6.28.

Soda: Following right along with the price increases is soda. Wells Fargo reported a price increase of 25% due to an uptick in cost of ingredients and shipping. On average, a two-liter bottle will set you back $2.13.

Beer: Wine and spirits have increased slightly this year at 4% and 2% respectively. The biggest increase in the alcohol aisle is from beer, which has seen an 11% increase compared to this time last year, according to Wells Fargo.

Tickets: Inflation is hitting tickets the hardest. Super Bowl I was played in 1967 between the Greenbay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The average ticket price for that game was $12. In 2021, the average price to see the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumped to $12,000 due to reduced capacity, according to TicketiQ. According to TickPick, the average ticket cost for Sunday's game is $7,199.77.