The University of Illinois Extension and the Whiteside County Soil and Water Conservation District have teamed up for a workshop with regional experts to help farmers, landowners and farm operators implement best management practices to reduce agricultural nutrient losses into watersheds.
An in-field practices workshop on Nutrient Loss Reduction will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Paul Young's Farm, 7395 Albany Road in Erie.
The doors open at 9:30 for registration. Programs start at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.