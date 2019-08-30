{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Illinois Extension and the Whiteside County Soil and Water Conservation District have teamed up for a workshop with regional experts to help farmers, landowners and farm operators implement best management practices to reduce agricultural nutrient losses into watersheds.

An in-field practices workshop on Nutrient Loss Reduction will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Paul Young's Farm, 7395 Albany Road in Erie.

The doors open at 9:30 for registration. Programs start at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments