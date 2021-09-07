Cal Thomas: Deep in the hearts of Texas babies

Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA), a pediatrician, has suggested that a baby who survives an abortion should be "kept comfortable" and "resuscitated" and then "a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother." Does this not infanticide?

The definition of "penumbra" is revealing: "the partial or imperfect shadow outside the complete shadow of an opaque body." If that sounds unclear when applied to the Constitution, that's because it is. Then-Justice Harry Blackmun, who used the word, clearly was not a textualist in the way Antonin Scalia was. It appears he read his own bias into the Constitution when he could find no justification for abortion elsewhere.

Judges reading into the Constitution their own biases, even prejudices, has long been a problem. It is a power the Founders never intended the courts and especially the Supreme Court to have.

The Texas law will still be challenged in other ways, as will a Mississippi law the Supreme Court has decided to hear this fall. That law, if passed, would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

National Right to Life, which tracks figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Guttmacher Institute, estimates there have been more than 62 million abortions since 1973, and the number of abortions each year has been steadily declining.