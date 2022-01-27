CAMPAIGN ALMANAC

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

REYNOLDS RATING: Iowa’s gubernatorial race was moved from “likely Republican” to “safe Republican” by the national political forecasting site Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a product of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

The rating change comes after the publication of Iowa’s 2021 campaign fundraising reports, which showed Democrats’ best-known candidate, Deidre DeJear, raised only $270,000 and finished the year with just $8,500 in her campaign account.

Reynolds, the Republican incumbent, raised $3.8 million in 2021 and finished the year with $4.8 million in her campaign account. Reynolds has not yet officially declared her intention to run for re-election, but she is widely expected to do so.

“As she seeks a second full term, Reynolds’ path appears much clearer this time,” the Crystal Ball report says.

“Iowa is a reddening state, and this is shaping up to be a Republican-leaning year, the opposite of the 2018 Democratic-leaning environment that Reynolds survived as an incumbent who had not been elected in her own right. Reynolds should be fine in 2022.”