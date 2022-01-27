CAMPAIGN ALMANAC

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
REYNOLDS RATING: Iowa’s gubernatorial race was moved from “likely Republican” to “safe Republican” by the national political forecasting site Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a product of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
The rating change comes after the publication of Iowa’s 2021 campaign fundraising reports, which showed Democrats’ best-known candidate, Deidre DeJear, raised only $270,000 and finished the year with just $8,500 in her campaign account.
Reynolds, the Republican incumbent, raised $3.8 million in 2021 and finished the year with $4.8 million in her campaign account. Reynolds has not yet officially declared her intention to run for re-election, but she is widely expected to do so.
“As she seeks a second full term, Reynolds’ path appears much clearer this time,” the Crystal Ball report says.
“Iowa is a reddening state, and this is shaping up to be a Republican-leaning year, the opposite of the 2018 Democratic-leaning environment that Reynolds survived as an incumbent who had not been elected in her own right. Reynolds should be fine in 2022.”
TERM LIMITS: Former northeast Iowa congressman Rod Blum will serve as state chairman for U.S. Term Limits, the largest grassroots advocacy group for term limits in the country.
“Now more than ever before, the need for term limits is crystal clear,” said Blum, a Dubuque Republican.
“Polls show that the one issue Americans, regardless of political affiliation, are united about is the need for congressional term limits. Polls show that over 80 percent of Americans want congressional term limits.”
Blum served two terms in the U.S. House, where he was a member of the House Budget Committee, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Small Business Committee and the Freedom Caucus.
He is chairman and CEO of Digital Canal, a leading provider of home building and structural engineering software, and is a majority partner at Bedrock Development LLC, land development/homebuilding partnership.