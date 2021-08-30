CAPITOL DIGEST - Monday

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
PROGRESS OF CROPS: Widespread rain across the state last week benefited crops, but also contributed to flash flooding and isolated crop damage from severe thunderstorms in northeast Iowa, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday.
Rainfall limited farmers to 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the past week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Field activities included harvesting hay, oats and corn silage. Producers were getting ready for row crop harvest with repairs to equipment and bins.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 14% very short, 30% short, 52% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 20% very short, 41% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus.
Corn in or beyond the dough stage reached 95%, one week ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-six percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, four days ahead of normal. Six percent of corn has reached maturity. Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent.
Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 18%, two days ahead of the five-year average. There were scattered reports of soybeans dropping leaves. Soybean condition was rated 60% good to excellent.
Oats for grain harvest is virtually complete at 99%.
The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 79% complete, two days ahead of the five-year average.
Pasture condition was rated 31% good to excellent. Rainfall helped to greened up pastures in some areas.
IOWA DISASTER DECLARATION: Eleven Iowa counties have been included in a disaster declaration issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday in response to recent severe weather.
Her proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of recent severe weather. The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Allamakee, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto and Winneshiek counties.
Bremer and Fayette counties, which also were affected by the most recent severe weather, were included in a previous declaration.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
More information is available at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.
The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. For more information, visit iowacommunityaction.org.
FLAGS LOWERED: Flags at the Iowa Capitol Complex and at public buildings throughout the state will be flown at half-staff today to honor Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II.
Brown, who was 25, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, and capsized during multiple torpedo hits Dec. 7, 1941.
Brown, his mother and sister had lived in Oto, where he worked on a cousin’s farm before enlisting. He was buried Saturday in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery of Smithland.
INMATE DIES: James Lee Blair, 61, was pronounced dead, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions, Friday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
He had been transported there recently from the Iowa State Penitentiary due to his declining health.
Blair began serving a life sentence Nov. 24, 1982, for first-degree murder in Polk County.