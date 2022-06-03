 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Captain Man

Captain Man

If you are interested in adopting this cat, please fill out an application, using the link below. Please specify which... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muskies' season meets fate in loss to Valley

Muskies' season meets fate in loss to Valley

After clinching a spot at the state tournament in back-to-back seasons — a program first — the Muscatine Muskies' season ended in the Class 3A quarterfinals, where top-ranked Valley outlasted MHS, 3-1.

Galvan's overtime PK sends Comets into state semifinal

Galvan's overtime PK sends Comets into state semifinal

After 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of the first overtime saw the West Liberty and Nevada tied at two in the Class 1A state soccer quarterfinals, Jahsiah Galvan provided the Comets a game-winning PK in the opening minutes of the second OT.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News