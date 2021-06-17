Captain
Oh, Captain! You’ve had some time to contemplate your life choices. It’s all up from here! Keep showing everyone your... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's why filing for benefits as early as possible makes a lot of sense.
WAPELLO – A high speed chase into Muscatine County by Wapello police officers ended in an accident and felony charges for a convicted sex offe…
An Iowa man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of pulling down his COVID-19 face mask outside a store and spitting on a fellow customer while yelling, “If I have it, you have it!”
- Updated
A Muscatine man charged with shooting a Moline teenager to death entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday. He also waived his preliminary hearing …
The Muscatine softball team beat Durant and Benton Community on Saturday to improve to 11-2 on the season.
Davenport North could neither keep Josh Dieckman off the base paths nor could the Wildcats put much in play while Dieckman was on the mound as…
WILTON – During a special input gathering meeting to discuss the city’s Highway 38 project, a group of landowners attended to tell the Wilton …
MUSCATINE – The intersection of Iowa Avenue at 2nd Street will be closed from Monday until around July 26, Muscatine Department of Public Work…
MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson started the Muscatine City Council’s discussion on fireworks off with the information that Davenport Police …
- Updated
WAPELLO — A Davenport man arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase out of Louisa County and into Muscatine Count…