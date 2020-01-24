March 7, 1928-January 14, 2020
MACON, Mo. - Carl Edmund Rife, 91, of Macon, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home.
Carl was born on March 7, 1928, in Cedar County, the son of James and Myrtle Lagina (Everett) Rife of the Tipton, Iowa, area. He was united in marriage to Madeline Stropes on June 24, 1950, in Iowa. Carl and Madeline spent most of their married life raising their family in Muscatine County, Iowa. Carl worked for the cheese factory in Wilton, Iowa, and retired from HON furniture company in Muscatine. He also ran a trash service on the side and worked hard to provide for his family. After the death of his wife, Carl eventually moved to Tacoma, Washington, where he spent 20 years before later moving back to the Midwest area.
Carl enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, dancing, a good buffet dinner, going to garage sales and telling stories of the good old days. He was always ready with a smile and was known for his agility and standing on his head to amuse a crowd. Carl attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Clarence, Mo.
Carl is survived by one sibling, Emma Fredrick of Leavenworth, Kan.; his five children, Cherry Morrison and her husband, Dave, of Andalusia, Ill., Clyde Rife and his wife, Teddy, of Watson, Okla., Theresa Hubler and her husband, Gerald, of Macon, Mo., Carl Andrew and his wife, Janice, of Letts, Iowa, and Dirk Rife of Anabel, Mo.; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Madeline; two brothers and one sister..
A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held at the Letts Community Center from noon to 5 p.m. (today) Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Letts, Iowa.
