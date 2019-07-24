Age: 25
Home: Kenya
Career: Holds second fastest time in Bix 7 history … fifth in Kenya Olympic trials 10,000 meters in 2016 … winner of 2016 Bay to Breakers 12k, 2016 Azalea Trail 10k and 2018 Prague Grand Prix 10k.
This year: First in Prague Marathon; fourth in Bahrain Night Half-marathon; fifth in Bauhaus Gala 5,000 meters.
At Bix: Second appearance; second in 2016.
