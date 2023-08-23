Though he did also appear in dramas and films noir, Vincent Price is, of course, best remembered for bringing his unique physical presence and instantly recognizable creepy voice to spooky roles. At some point he seemed to realize he was good at scaring people and that audiences enjoyed the type of fun — sometimes even comedic — scares he gave them. Price, in turn, clearly had a blast delivering those frights wherever he could, including in several of the films featured today during his Summer Under the Stars celebration, such as House of Wax (1953), House on Haunted Hill (1959), The Pit and the Pendulum (1961), The Masque of the Red Death (1964), The Tingler (1959) and others.