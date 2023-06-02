Early tongue-in-cheek humor is the focus of tonight's Turner Classic Movies programming, beginning with the 1933 Oscar-nominated comedy She Done Him Wrong(pictured), which stars Mae West as a seductive nightclub singer with many suitors, including a jealous escaped convict and a handsome young captain, played by Cary Grant, who comes to her rescue. In the Oscar-nominated musical The Gang's All Here(1943), a soldier falls for a chorus girl before leaving for active duty overseas. Next up is The Importance of Being Earnest(1952), the Oscar Wilde adaptation about a man named Algernon who discovers his friend has created a fictional brother as a pretense to escape country life and decides to pose as this brother. Into the early morning,Pillow Talk (1959),Auntie Mame(1958) and The Women(1939) follow.