Champion Hawkeyes savor the moment

IOWA CITY – They left no doubt.

In the biggest moment in front of the biggest crowd to watch a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in decades, the University of Iowa’s 21st-ranked Hawkeyes came up big.

The Hawkeyes earned a share of their first Big Ten Conference regular-season championship since 2008 by dominating sixth-ranked Michigan 104-80 in front of a sellout crowd of 15,056 that stayed around to watch Iowa players hoist a championship trophy, recognize the team’s two seniors and eventually cut down the nets to signify the accomplishment.

“This is so much more fun than 2008 when we won it on the road and didn’t have any of you around with us,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder told the crowd which was treated to a 38-point performance by Caitlin Clark.

For Iowa, the fun started in the second quarter as the Hawkeyes erased the remnants of an early double-digit deficit and opened a 14-point halftime lead which grew as large as 27 points early in the fourth quarter.

Michigan had no answer for the barrage of 3-point baskets Iowa hit to earn its third win over a top-10 opponent in its last four games.

The hot-shooting Hawkeyes buried a season-high 16 shots from behind the arc, part of a 58.7% overall touch for the game.

Clark led the way, her 11-of-18 game from the field included connecting on 8 of 11 shots from 3-point range.

“I’ve played a lot of basketball games in my life, but that was the most fun I’ve had,’’ Clark said, explaining that it was watching Iowa put together a total game that pleased her the most.

“We’re really hitting our stride at the right time,’’ Clark said.

Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico was in no position to dispute that.

“Iowa played unbelievable,’’ she said. “To hit 16 3s, Iowa has great shooters but that’s hard to overcome especially in an environment like this.’’

Michigan enjoyed a fast start, hitting seven of its first 11 shots but once the Hawkeyes found their offensive rhythm in transition through success on the defensive end, things began to unravel for the Wolverines.

“We threw a couple of defenses at them in the first quarter and couldn’t stop them, but once we went back to our player-to-player in the second quarter we were able to get after them,’’ Bluder said.

Iowa outscored Michigan 33-14 in the deciding second quarter, using three 3-pointers from Clark and contributions off the bench from Kylie Feuerbach and Addison O’Grady to offset early foul troubles that limited minutes for Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock.

“Once the first three or two fell, things felt good and we were able to get everybody involved,’’ said Clark, who finished with 11 assists to go with her fifth game of the season with at least 35 points.

That positioned Iowa to recover from a shaky start and a double-digit deficit to take a 53-39 lead into the locker room at the half.

After hitting just five of their first 13 shots and falling behind 23-12 on a basket by Cameron Williams with 1:48 to go in the opening quarter, the Hawkeyes found their touch while holding the Wolverines without a field goal for an eight-minute stretch in the second quarter.

Michigan maintained a 31-25 margin when Naz Hillmon scored with 8:14 to go in the second quarter but by the time Laila Phelia scored with just over two minutes remaining, the Wolverines had found themselves in a 42-34 hole.

And Clark was just warming up.

The sophomore finished off a 20-point first half with a run of eight straight points, burying deep 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to extend the Iowa lead to 48-36 with 1:31 to go in the half.

"The 3s I hit, I took them when we needed a basket, needed something to get us going,'' Clark said.

Feuerbach finished off the Hawkeyes’ 8 of 16 opening half from behind the arc by hitting an open look from the left corner with :02 remaining to extend the Iowa lead at the break to 14 points.

“We work every day to be ready for moments like this,’’ said Feuerbach, who finished with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.

Czinano and Gabbie Marshall complemented Clark’s offensive effort, finishing with 19 and 14 points, respectively, for Iowa (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten), playing in front of its first sellout at home since 1988.

"When I walked out, I had chills,'' Marshall said. "Caitlin said the same thing. It was incredible. Everything was just perfect, couldn't have written a better script.''

Hollman led four Wolverines in double figures with 18 points.

The Hawkeyes share the Big Ten regular-season league title with Ohio State and because of the Buckeyes’ 92-88 win in the only meeting between the teams, the Hawkeyes will be the second seed for the Big Ten tournament.

Iowa will play next at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, facing the winner of a Thursday game between Northwestern and Minnesota in Indianapolis.

Michigan (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) will be the third seed for the tournament, denied the chance to earn its first-ever piece of the title because of the inability to make up a game at Illinois that was canceled because of weather-related travel issues earlier this month.

“We beat Ohio State twice, beat Maryland twice, beat Iowa once,’’ Arico Barnes said. “I feel like we did everything we needed to do, arguably playing the toughest schedule in the league. It’s a little disappointing.’’

