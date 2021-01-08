With the holiday season past as New Years ended Friday, crews from Muscatine Power and Water have been removing decorations from downtown throughout the week. On Friday the crews removed the community Christmas Tree from in front of First National Bank of Muscatine. The tree was lit on Dec. 3 during the Muscatine Journal's 36th annual Holiday Stroll.
Changing of the seasons
