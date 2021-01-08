 Skip to main content
Changing of the seasons
Changing of the seasons

With the holiday season past as New Years ended Friday, crews from Muscatine Power and Water have been removing decorations from downtown throughout the week. On Friday the crews removed the community Christmas Tree from in front of First National Bank of Muscatine. The tree was lit on Dec. 3 during the Muscatine Journal's 36th annual Holiday Stroll. 

