Charles R. Coulter

June 10, 1940-March 24, 2020

IOWA CITY — Charles "Chuck" R. Coulter, 79, passed away on March 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A born leader, Chuck was quietly passionate about his family and friends, serving the community through his law practice and innumerable volunteer activities, tennis, birds, West Highland White Terriers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Chuck was born June 10, 1940, in Webster City, Iowa. He graduated from Webster City High School in 1958 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Iowa and a law degree with high honors from the University of Iowa College of Law. In 1961, he married Elizabeth Bean of Kansas City.

He joined the law practice of Stanley, Bloom, Mealy and Lande, which later became Stanley, Lande and Hunter, in Muscatine in 1965, where he faithfully served both business and personal clients throughout his life; he specialized in corporate law, real estate law, wills, and estate planning. Chuck was an active participant in Iowa State and American Bar Associations and co-founded the ABA Section on Law Practice Management, where he was elected to chair the Section in 1991. Fellow attorneys across the country looked to him for expertise on the subject of law practice management, and he frequently wrote and lectured on related topics.