May 30, 1947-July 28. 2019

DAVENPORT - Cheryl K. Miller, 72, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, July 28. 2019, at Accordius at St. Mary’s in Davenport.

A burial will take place in Nichols Cemetery at a later date.

Cheryl was born on May 30, 1947, the daughter of Russell and Elizabeth Kahn Peters.

She worked as a CNA at Lutheran Holmes for over 22 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets, especially her dogs. She enjoyed sewing, baking, bowling, crafts, painting, movies, and rock concerts. She also enjoyed singing and dancing.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, John Miller Jr. of Davenport, Russell and wife, Peggy, of Muscatine, and Dorene Devore and husband, Chris, of Rock Island, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 19½ great- grandchildren; five nieces and one nephew; and seven great-nieces and four great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael L. Miller; her brother, Russell Peters and wife Zella; her sisters, Fran Bouquot, and husband Alfred, and Joyce Cruz; and great nephew Cole Gugelmeyer.

