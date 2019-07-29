May 30, 1947-July 28. 2019
DAVENPORT - Cheryl K. Miller, 72, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, July 28. 2019, at Accordius at St. Mary’s in Davenport.
A burial will take place in Nichols Cemetery at a later date. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Cheryl was born on May 30, 1947, the daughter of Russell and Elizabeth Kahn Peters.
She worked as a CNA at Lutheran Holmes for over 22 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets, especially her dogs. She enjoyed sewing, baking, bowling, crafts, painting, movies, and rock concerts. She also enjoyed singing and dancing.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, John Miller Jr. of Davenport, Russell and wife, Peggy, of Muscatine, and Dorene Devore and husband, Chris, of Rock Island, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 19½ great- grandchildren; five nieces and one nephew; and seven great-nieces and four great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael L. Miller; her brother, Russell Peters and wife Zella; her sisters, Fran Bouquot, and husband Alfred, and Joyce Cruz; and great nephew Cole Gugelmeyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.