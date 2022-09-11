Church welcomes Ukrainian refugees

Trinity Church in Muscatine held a dinner Friday to welcome Sergei Luka, his wife, Svetlana, and daughters Nadia (Hope) and Vera (Faith). All refugees from the war in Ukraine, Sergei is a driver in his home country and was able to help 25 people evacuate as the Russian army approached. Muscatine resident Walter Conlon assisted the family in coming to Muscatine. Conlon hopes other families can help sponsor Ukrainian refugees. People interested can contact him at walterconlon@hotmail.com or 563-676-6307.