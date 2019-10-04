MUSCATINE – About 20 members of the community had their say about the proposed phases of the Second Street Streetscape Project before it goes out for bids in December.
The first phase of the project is the only phase that has been fully funded. Two other phases are in the planning stage. The project will completely redevelop Second Street from Pine Street to Mulberry Street, including reconstructing three intersections (Iowa, Sycamore and Cedar) and replace the pavement on the sidewalks and curbs. Some streetscape elements will also be added. The second phase would address connecting streets. The third phase would be an overall reconstruction of Second Street itself.
“We want to showcase some of the ideas we are working on as part of this project,” Jim Harbaugh, a project manager with Bolton and Menk Inc., the designers of the project, explained. “We want to let you know our thought process.”
Cards were also available for people to give input on the project. The city’s web site also has a page on which people can give input.
Harbaugh said the first phase will cost about $3 million. No cost or time estimates have been generated for the second and third phases.
A few parking spots will be added to an existing lot. Harbaugh said overall parking numbers were a factor in the planning and the overall number of parking stalls would increase to 104.
Work is expected to be about four weeks per intersection and about six weeks per block, depending on how it is phased. It has not been determined if an entire intersection or block would be closed at a time or not. Harbaugh also said a concerted effort had been made not to impact downtown businesses with the project.
“It may take a little longer to do, but the accessibility to the businesses will be there.”
He also said some parts of the area are better than others, but much of the area is in need of reconstruction. He commented many of the areas have already outlived the life expectancy of the materials used to make them.
