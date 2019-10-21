MUSCATINE – Little information other than the Muscatine City Council will consider terminating City Administrator Gregg Mandsager’s contract during its Nov. 7 meeting was available today, as the parties involved are keeping tight-lipped.
Mandsager, council member Kelcey Brackett - who made the request to have discussion and possible action on terminating the city’s contract with Mandsager during the Oct. 17 meeting - and Mayor Diana Broderson all declined comment on the issue. Communications manager Kevin Jenison reported Mandsager did not wish to comment and said Mandsager may issue a statement at a later time. Broderson is unsure if the issue will be handled in open or closed session. The Iowa Freedom of Information Act allows meetings dealing with the hiring, firing or discipline of an employee to be held in closed session, but any vote on terminating the contract would have to be done in open session.
“From my understanding, what would happen is they would name an interim administrator from one of the department heads on staff,” Jenison said of how the city would operate if Mandsager’s contract were terminated. “They (the council) would then have to start the search process to find a new city administrator.
“The staff here at city hall is behind our city administrator and supports him,” he added. “Whatever happens is a council decision and according to code.”
According to the city’s web site, the city administrator ensures policy decisions made by the council are executed. It is an appointed position by the city council. Mandsager, who has been the city administrator for 10 years, received a performance evaluation on his one-year contract earlier this year in which the contract was renewed and he was given a 1 percent pay increase. The council also authorized an outside consultant to evaluate the process used, but no report has been given yet.
A simple majority of the members present on Nov. 7 – four council members if all are present – is needed to terminate the contract.
One clue to the reason for the consideration may have happened right before the issue of the contract came up at the very end of the Oct. 17 meeting. During council comment, member Santos Saucedo asked for clarification about the council’s recent decision to change an ordinance allowing council to speak directly with staff. Previously any communications, including simply speaking to a staff member, from council members to the staff had to be done through Mandsager. The new ordinance allows the council to speak to city staff, but that directives come from the council through Mandsager. Saucedo asked about a possible directive from Mandsager that could limit the effect of the ordinance change by requiring city staff to immediately inform Mandsager after speaking with a council member. The new ordinance was approved 4-3. The four council members who voted to approve it – Saucedo, Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, and Nadine Brockert – were the same council members who voted to discuss ending Mandsager’s contract.
Brackett said simply he had no comment on the issue, saying he wanted to wait for the meeting to discuss his reasons for requesting the discussion.
“Just to be safe we aren’t giving any comments on the city administrator’s situation except to verify it happened,” Broderson said.
Jenison commented Mandsager hopes anyone wishing to comment on his performance should attend the Nov. 7 meeting. Members of the public are allowed three minutes to speak on any subject.
Over the last three years, there has been quite a bit of infighting between the council and Mandsager. Earlier this year, two lawsuits Mandsager and Broderson had filed against the City of Muscatine were settled. In June, the city agreed to pay Broderson $75,000 and Mandsager $50,000. Mandsager had filed a lawsuit against the city in November 2017 claiming Broderson was spreading lies about him. Broderson also filed suit claiming Mandsager and the council were spreading lies about her. Broderson had been removed from office by the council. The removal was vacated by a judge after Broderson argued her right to due process had been violated and that council members had an interest in her impeachment. She was re-elected mayor and began her second term in January.
During the removal process, Mandsager claimed there were many instances in which Broderson allegedly committed slander or libel against him. During this time, Broderson allegedly had said her position as mayor had been undermined by Mandsager, that he had subjected her to a hostile work environment, and that her position had been threatened due to gender discrimination.
In Broderson’s countersuit, she accused city leaders of defamation.
The request to discuss ending Mandsager’s contract came one day after the trial on Mandsager’s lawsuit against Broderson would have convened.
