firefighters

Mayor Diana Broderson swears in firefighters Mike McCartney and Zach Howell during the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday. The two are the newest members of the Muscatine Fire Department. 

 DAVID HOTLE david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

Mayor Diana Broderson swears in firefighters Mike McCartney and Zach Howell during the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday. The two are the newest members of the Muscatine Fire Department. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments