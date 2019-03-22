MUSCATINE – City crews will work through Zones 1-8 during the first two weeks of April to pick up leaves in Muscatine.
The city will also be offering again a “Call for Leaf Pickup” program during this two-week window. Residents have the opportunity to call the Department of Public Works (DPW) at 563-263-8933 and schedule a time for the city leaf truck to come by and pick up leaves that have been raked to the curb by the homeowner.
Leaves need to be placed next to the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of the pickup and residents need to avoid placing the piles near parked vehicles which could hinder or postpone collection efforts. Residents are also asked not to mix trash, branches, or other yard waste with their leaf piles.
Crews will pass through each zone only once looking for piles of leaves to pick up. After that, residents will have to call the DPW for picking up leaves.
The burning of landscape waste on properties of one acre or less is prohibited by Muscatine City Code. The Fire Department may inspect properties of an acre or more before granting a permit to burn landscape waste. There is a fee for these permits.
There are other options for the disposal of landscape waste other than burning including the resident creating an area on their property for composting the landscape waste or transporting the landscape waste to the Compost Site at the Recycle Center and Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser St. The Compost Site reopens for the season on Saturday.
A second method is to place the landscape waste into City of Muscatine Yard Waste Bags and place them near the refuse collection container on the residents scheduled day for garbage collection. Tree limbs and other trimmings from trees and shrubs will also be picked up as long as they are bundled with string or cord in four-foot lengths. Only city paper bags may be used.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 563-263-8933.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.