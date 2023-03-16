MUSCATINE – After receiving a $1 million grant from the State of Iowa, Muscatine is on track to let bids for a new indoor sports complex in the summer, leading to a late 2024 opening.

On Thursday the City of Muscatine was informed that the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Gov. Kim Reynolds had approved giving the city a Destination Iowa grant with the money to be used for an indoor sports complex that will be constructed in the city’s soccer park. City of Muscatine communications director Kevin Jenison said the next step in the project will be to hire an engineering firm to create preliminary designs and run tests on the area the complex will be constructed. The designs will be presented to the city council for approval.

“It was one of the larger pieces of the puzzle we were hoping to complete so we could move on,” Jenison said, of the Destination Iowa grant.

Previously the city council had voted to contribute $600,000 from its federal rescue funds to the $4 million project and the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors had contributed $400,000. A private fund has been set up to collect the remainder. Jenison said he is unsure but believes all the money has been raised for the project. Another grant to Carver Trust has been written for the project. An annual operating expense of $279,327 is anticipated, which will be offset by revenue from the complex.

Jenison said the project has been discussed for at least four years. He said several private individuals had approached the city requesting the complex, citing the success of such domes in other areas. The parks and rec department studied the feasibility of the project and brought the issue to the city council last year.

The plans for the facility were discussed at the Dec. 1 Muscatine City Council meeting. The indoor sports dome would be air-supported and would include a full-size synthetic turf soccer field that would be subdivided into smaller fields and restroom facilities. The facility will be built on the existing Soccer West field. If the timeline proceeds as expected, the facility could be ready to open before winter 2024. The city will be responsible for operation and maintenance of the facility.

Parks and Recreation Director Rich Klimes told the council the Muscatine area needs a place for young athletes to play during the winter. Schedules would allow everyone to participate. He also said the facility could be used for such things as car shows or craft shows.

“This will expand Muscatine’s recreational amenities,” he said. “It will generate economic activity through increased sports tourism."