The public is invited to hear Connie Mutel, retired Senior Science writer for the Iowa Institute of Hydraulic Research at the University of Iowa speak about climate change in Iowa. 

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at MCC Larson Hall, Muscatine Access Channel 9 TV Studio.

Mutel will give Iowa data, talk about implications for Iowa’s future, and suggest ways to respond and act. The meeting is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County, an organization dedicated to registering voters, hosting community forums and debates, and providing voters with information they need.   

For questions, call President Sue Johannsen at 563-554-0300.              

