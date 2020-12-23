College bkb

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half to lead No. 18 Illinois past Penn State 98-81 on Wednesday night.
Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and eight assists for the Illini (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten), who won their second straight at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State (3-3, 0-2) opened up a 19-4 lead over the first five minutes. The Illini used the remainder of the half to claw back, tying the game at 43 at halftime. Illinois took over midway through the second half, outrebounding Penn State 24-11 after the break. Dosunmu and Cockburn combined for 28 second-half points.
Myreon Jones scored 11 points during the Nittany Lions' opening run and finished with 21. Izaiah Brockington also scored 21 points, Sam Sessoms had 12 and Myles Dread added 10 for the Nittany Lions.
Ohio State 80, Rutgers 68: Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 11 Rutgers.
E.J. Liddell had 21 points and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) its first loss.
Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points, Montez Mathis scored 16 and Jacob Young added 12 for the Scarlet Knights.
Creighton 66, Xavier 61: Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points each to lead No. 13 Creighton past 22nd-ranked Xavier, handling the Musketeers their first loss of the season.
The Bluejays (7-2, 3-1 Big East) used an 8-0 run to start the second half to open up a 44-34 lead. before the Musketeers (8-1, 1-1) cut it to 64-61 with 10 seconds left on Paul Scruggs' 3-pointer. Adam Kunkel then got a steal and had a chance to tie the game, but his 3-pointer with a second left rimmed out and allowed Creighton to hold on.
Villanova 85, Marquette 68: Collin Gillespie scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers as No. 5 Villanova routed Marquette for its sixth consecutive victory.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore had 13 points each and Caleb Daniels added 10 to help the Wildcats overpower Marquette, which lost its third straight. Gillespie shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
Jamal Cain led Marquette with 15 points with former Bettendorf star D.J. Carton adding 10.
Tennessee 80, USC Upstate 60: Victor Bailey scored 18 points as No. 8 Tennessee struggled before beating USC Upstate.
It wasn't until a 12-2 run midway through the second half that the Volunteers (6-0) finally pulled away. Josiah-Jordan James added 11 points and eight rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 10.
The Spartans (0-8) were led by Tommy Brunner with 18 points. Everette Hammond added 13 points.
Game postponed: The scheduled game between No. 25 Oregon and UCLA on Wednesday was postponed indefinitely after one of the game officials tested positive for COVID-19 and the other two officials were ruled out due to contact tracing.
Women
South Dakota St. 74, UNI 63: Former North Scott star Grace Boffeli made her college debut, collecting eight points and five rebounds in less than eight minutes of action in Northern Iowa’s defeat.
The Panthers (3-4) trailed 57-38 at the end of three quarters before outscoring South Dakota State (7-2) 25-17 in the final period.
Kam Finley led UNI with 12 points and Megan Maahs moved into fourth place on the Panthers’ career rebounding list.