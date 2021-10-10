College Guide: COVID and College

Last year’s seniors had a final year like no other, and now they’re starting off their freshman year in uncharted territory as well — still in the midst of a global pandemic.

While colleges and universities are returning more to in-person learning and more on-campus activities, there are more rules to consider.

Vaccinations

CNN reports than more than 100 colleges and universities are requiring COVID vaccinations for returning students. Some schools are even offering the vaccine for free on campus. The University of Portland issued a statement that said, “We recognize that not all areas of the country or the world have equity in access to vaccines, and we commit to providing assistance to our students and employees.”

Mental Health

A survey by BestColleges.com earlier this year found that more than 90% of college students experienced negative mental health symptoms due to the pandemic. Specifically, the pandemic hit students hard with depression, anxiety and loneliness.