College Guide: COVID and College

Last year’s seniors had a final year like no other, and now they’re starting off their freshman year in uncharted territory as well — still in the midst of a global pandemic.
While colleges and universities are returning more to in-person learning and more on-campus activities, there are more rules to consider.
Vaccinations
CNN reports than more than 100 colleges and universities are requiring COVID vaccinations for returning students. Some schools are even offering the vaccine for free on campus. The University of Portland issued a statement that said, “We recognize that not all areas of the country or the world have equity in access to vaccines, and we commit to providing assistance to our students and employees.”
Mental Health
A survey by BestColleges.com earlier this year found that more than 90% of college students experienced negative mental health symptoms due to the pandemic. Specifically, the pandemic hit students hard with depression, anxiety and loneliness.
Many college students rely on their peers for emotional and academic support and, with the country in lockdown, that was taken away. Nearly half of students surveyed said it was harder to meet classmates and make friends. What that means is that if your student was a college freshman last year, they may need more support this year as they get out and form the bonds they need for support at school.
Hunger and Basic Needs
Lockdowns also disproportionately affected struggling college students and their families. BestColleges.com’s survey found that a quarter of students faced financial difficulties and 17% are dealing with or have dealt with food insecurity. The need for food pantries and food assistance on college campuses has been a steadily growing problem in recent years, and it appears the pandemic hasn’t helped.
CDC Guidance
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages students to get vaccinated and also to stay informed about COVID-19 and the pandemic. That includes knowing the symptoms of coronavirus, including cough, fever, chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.
In dorms and apartments, regularly clean common spaces and high-touch surfaces, such as bathrooms and laundry facilities, before and after use. Try to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public areas, following local guidance. Get vaccinated as soon as possible.