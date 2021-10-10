College Guide: Dorm Checklist

Moving out for the first time can be both exciting and terrifying. Once you’re out on your own, you notice all sorts of the conveniences of home that you took for granted.

The first thing to do is to make sure of the rules and regulations pertaining to what you can and cannot have in the dorms. Also make note of what the dorm may provide for you (a mattress) and may not (a fridge).

Now let’s run down the list of things you probably need to shop for.

Bedding and Bath

• Bedsheets, blankets and comforters, probably in a twin XL.

• Mattress pads. Trust us on this one. Probably in a twin XL.

• Pillows and pillowcases.

• Ear plugs, if you’re a light sleeper.

• Paper towels and toilet paper.

• Towels, including hand and bath towels.

• Under-bed storage bins.

• Shower shoes for use in a communal shower.

• Basket or shower caddy.

Personal Care