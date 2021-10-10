College Guide: First taste of freedom can lead to freshmen overindulging

Collegiate culture is drowning in references to booze-soaked parties, experimenting with drugs and generally partying hardy.

For many young people, going off to college is their first taste of freedom, and a little exploration is to be expected. But it’s up to you as a parent to keep the lines of communication open with your student and to keep them from overindulging. Too much drink or any illegal drug use can have serious consequences. Make sure your student knows the ropes before the first day of class.

Critical First Few Weeks

The first few weeks of the semester are the most critical to the academic success of a new college student, Long Beach State University says. Alcohol and drug use can throw a wrench into a student’s transition into college and derail their academic success (and quite possibly their future).

Talk to your student early and often about the consequences of alcohol and drug use. Keep lines of communication open and address their feelings and opinions seriously.

Rules on Campus