AP Midseason All-America Team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.

Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State.

Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon.

Guards — John Simpson, senior, Clemson; Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon.

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end — Jacob Breeland, senior, Oregon.

Receivers — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma; DeVonta Smith, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.

Kicker — Peyton Henry, sophomore, Washington.

Defense

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.

Linebackers — Evan Weaver, senior, California; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Douglas Coleman III, senior, Texas Tech.

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama

Running backs — J.K.Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Kenneth Gainwell, freshman, Memphis.

Tackles — Jedrick Wills, Jr., junior, Alabama; Trey Adams, senior, Washington.

Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.

Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.

Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.

Receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State.

All-purpose player — Demetric Felton, junior, UCLA.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

Defense

Ends — Jonathan Greenard, senior, Florida; Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, Penn State.

Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Bravvion Roy, senior, Baylor.

Linebackers — Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.

Safeties — J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.

Punter — Max Duffy, sophomore, Kentucky.

