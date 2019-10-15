AP Midseason All-America Team
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.
Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State.
Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon.
Guards — John Simpson, senior, Clemson; Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon.
Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.
Tight end — Jacob Breeland, senior, Oregon.
Receivers — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma; DeVonta Smith, junior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.
Kicker — Peyton Henry, sophomore, Washington.
Defense
Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.
Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.
Linebackers — Evan Weaver, senior, California; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Douglas Coleman III, senior, Texas Tech.
Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama
Running backs — J.K.Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Kenneth Gainwell, freshman, Memphis.
Tackles — Jedrick Wills, Jr., junior, Alabama; Trey Adams, senior, Washington.
Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.
Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.
Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.
Receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State.
All-purpose player — Demetric Felton, junior, UCLA.
Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.
Defense
Ends — Jonathan Greenard, senior, Florida; Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, Penn State.
Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Bravvion Roy, senior, Baylor.
Linebackers — Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma.
Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.
Safeties — J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.
Punter — Max Duffy, sophomore, Kentucky.
