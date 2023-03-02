A school resource officer position in the Columbus School District would be partially funded through the district’s At-Risk Budget, the school board agreed Monday.

However, the board did not approve the position, which caused Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt to warn the board after the meeting that he might be running out of time to hire someone in time for the start of school next fall.

According to the board’s decision on the funding, the school’s Fiscal Year 2024 At-Risk Budget is expected to be around $250,352. The school’s 75 percent share of the SRO costs would take around $138,751 of that funding.

Columbus School District Business Manager Neil Mills also reported the Iowa Department of Education had approved the school’s use of $75,000 in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding for startup costs, such as a squad, equipment and training, related to the position.

The Columbus Junction City Council had agreed at its Feb. 22 meeting to provide a minimum of $55,000 over the next five years toward the position; and the Louisa County Board of Supervisors were expected to consider funding support at its Feb. 28 meeting.

Despite the apparent financial and other support, the lack of a decision to approve a 28E sharing agreement that would formally establish the position appeared to frustrate Marquardt.

“I thought it was going to be approved tonight. We’re clearly running out of time,” Marquardt warned the school board after it adjourned.

Board members Todd Heck and John Chaney met after the meeting with Marquardt, apparently to try and resolve the questions that prevented the agreement’s approval.

The latest draft of the agreement specifies the school will fund 75 percent of the position and Louisa County will fund the remaining 25 percent. Columbus Junction’s contribution would be part of the county commitment. The position would be administered under the LCSO.

The board also met with several Business Professionals of America students and teacher Lori Beenen to discuss the BPA recent state competition and request to attend the BPA Nationals in Anaheim, CA from April 24 to May 1.

The board approved the out-of-state trip.

A public hearing on the district’s FY 24 calendar was held, but drew no public comments. The board later approved the calendar.

In other action, the board:

Met with transportation director Tyler Hinkhouse and agreed to purchase a 2024 Blue Bird bus from School Bus Sales, Waterloo, for $140,705. The board also agreed to sell a bus Hinkhouse felt was no longer useable;

Approved the final reading of a board policy on therapy dogs;

Agreed to purchase a bench from Wellington Welding and Fabrication, Conesville, for $1,245, which is being donated by the class of 1970;

Approved a 28E softball sharing agreement with the WACO School District;

Learned proposed budget information would be presented next month, one month later than usual because the state legislature needed to pass corrective legislation to prevent a major property tax increase;

The board also approved a new 28E superintendent sharing agreement with Winfield-Mt. Union (WMU), to replace the original agreement that had identified Jeff Maeder as superintendent.

Maeder said after the meeting he had submitted his resignation to the WMU School Board and would be filing one with the Columbus School Board. Maeder said he planned to pursue other opportunities.