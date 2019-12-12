COLUMBUS JUNCTION — One day after the Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved a consent letter aimed at allowing refugees to resettle in Louisa County, the Columbus Junction City Council followed suit and gave its own consent.
The city council unanimously agreed Wednesday to sign the letter, even though the supervisors had previously approved the same letter for the entire county. Columbus Junction City Librarian Mandy Grimm indicated the two letters would be sent to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who must still sign her own consent letter under a recent presidential executive order before refugees would be allowed to resettle in Louisa County.
Under President Donald Trump’s executive order, which is scheduled to go into effect on Christmas Day, most refugee resettlements anywhere in the U.S. will be prohibited unless the state governor and a local official of a proposed resettlement site consent in writing to the resettlement.
Although the Columbus Junction action probably was unnecessary since the supervisors had already approved a consent letter, Grimm said it would be helpful.
“I thought it would be great for the city of Columbus Junction to sign; then those letters given to the governor’s office to show local support,” Grimm said.
She explained Reynolds staff had already indicated the governor had identified refugee resettlement in Iowa as a workforce issue and planned to provide a consent letter, but no document had been signed yet.
Grimm, who has been active in helping to develop other refugee/immigrant programs in the community, said the consent letter was a necessary document that would help keep families in the area.
“A refugee could not be resettled without prior approval, so that means if a married man moves to Columbus Junction and got a job and then tried to bring his wife here, that wife would not be able to come here. It’s going to affect a lot of family reunification,” she added.
Maria Gomez, who works with Grimm under a RefugeeRise AmeriCorps grant and immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico several years ago and now lives in Columbus Junction as a naturalized citizen, agreed the consent letters were needed.
Gomez, who serves as the vice-president of the Columbus School Board, estimated around 300 people in the community of just under 2000 people were either refugees or had been before coming to the area.
“I can’t imagine losing that many. It’s important to show Columbus Junction is welcoming to refugees,” she said.
The council agreed with few comments to authorize Mayor Mark Huston to sign the letter.
In a later report on the AmeriCorps program, Gomez said she and team member Tial Sung, a refugee from Myanmar, had been working to meet four primary performance measures, including annual goals for supportive services, client numbers, improved job readiness skills and employment and utilization of volunteers.
In other action, the council:
Approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2019-19 Urban Renewal Report;
Approved hiring Phil Kaalberg, who did not seek re-election as a city councilmember this year, as the city’s rental housing inspector;
Appointed Jeff Vonnahme as the Columbus Junction representative on the Louisa County Solid Waste Commission;
Re-appointed Huston to serve on the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission;
Rescheduled its next meeting for Dec. 23 because its regular meeting date falls on Christmas Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.